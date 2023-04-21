Analysts Offer Predictions for Enerplus Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Enerplus in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 85.10% and a net margin of 37.93%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of ERF opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 5.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

