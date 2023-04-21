KeyCorp Weighs in on CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 47.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after purchasing an additional 572,884 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 274,696 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.