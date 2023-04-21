Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Humana Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Humana in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $9.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $9.89. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $28.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $28.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $31.34 EPS.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Humana Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HUM. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.88.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $490.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.83. Humana has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.