Share Buyback Plan Announced by SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Board of Directors

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

SEIC stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.13. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at $480,329,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at $480,329,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,970,989.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,523 shares of company stock worth $13,928,946. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

