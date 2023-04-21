Share Repurchase Program Approved by Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.5 %

DFS stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.