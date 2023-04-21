Share Repurchase Program Approved by Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.
Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.5 %
DFS stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.
Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services
In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Discover Financial Services Company Profile
Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.
See Also
