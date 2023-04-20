The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Shares Gap Down to $339.68

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $339.68, but opened at $328.00. The Goldman Sachs Group shares last traded at $330.91, with a volume of 2,217,834 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.79.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

