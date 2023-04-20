First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. First Horizon’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE FHN opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $24.92.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FHN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in First Horizon by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

