Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 10.9 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $298.57 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.27.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.40.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.