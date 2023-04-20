Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.
Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 10.9 %
NASDAQ ISRG opened at $298.57 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.27.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.40.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.
