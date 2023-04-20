The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 117,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 301,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $95,147,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $296.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $300.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

