First National Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,198 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 546,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $758,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 247.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 44,366 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Down 4.0 %

In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.