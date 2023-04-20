Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,330 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.57.

NYSE:MS opened at $90.45 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $151.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average of $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.