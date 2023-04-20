The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7 %

Home Depot stock opened at $296.91 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

