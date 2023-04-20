Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 158.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $232.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.73. The company has a market cap of $437.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.30.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.