Profund Advisors LLC Buys 239 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $133.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.55. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.07.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

