Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 8,233 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,794 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $232.57 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $437.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.30.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

