Argent Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

Visa stock opened at $232.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.73. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.30.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

