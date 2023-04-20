Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 526,149 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,971 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $109,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $232.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.73. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.99.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.30.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

