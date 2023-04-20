Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 100,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.30.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $232.57 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

