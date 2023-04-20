Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,706 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.9% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 100,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $20,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Visa by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $232.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.73. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.