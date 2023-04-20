ProShare Advisors LLC Has $19.27 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 426,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,551,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 59,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.74.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.