ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 600.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832,035 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $20,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $996,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.1 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

