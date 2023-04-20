First National Trust Co Has $20.89 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.1% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 547,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,789,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 99,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MRK opened at $114.13 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $289.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.96.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.