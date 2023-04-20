Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 809,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,673 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.4% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $89,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $114.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $289.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $116.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.96.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

