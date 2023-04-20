State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Pool by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pool by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.20.

POOL opened at $338.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.42. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $473.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

