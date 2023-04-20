First National Trust Co Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First National Trust Co increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,341,000 after acquiring an additional 208,531 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,213,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,882,000 after buying an additional 101,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,846,000 after buying an additional 78,430 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,456,000 after buying an additional 563,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,342,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,683,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $124.50 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.05 and a 200-day moving average of $124.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

