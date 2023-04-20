180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 151 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 290.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after buying an additional 3,295,642 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 15,603.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Visa by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,052,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $232.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.90 and a 200-day moving average of $213.73. The stock has a market cap of $437.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.30.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

