First National Trust Co Has $277,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 220.0% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day moving average is $78.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,733. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Further Reading

