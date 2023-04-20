BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 12,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,815. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $695.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $674.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $686.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

BlackRock Profile

