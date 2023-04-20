Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ED opened at $98.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day moving average is $92.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.