Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Shares Gap Up to $362.60

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $362.60, but opened at $371.66. Tyler Technologies shares last traded at $376.68, with a volume of 27,910 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TYL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.58.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $560,598.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,445,000 after buying an additional 46,542 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,098,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,222,000 after purchasing an additional 44,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

