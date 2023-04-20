The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (BK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on May 11th

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Bank of New York Mellon has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

BK stock opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $503,489,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,863,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,966,000 after acquiring an additional 916,664 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,537 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,440,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,515,000 after buying an additional 84,876 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

