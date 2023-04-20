The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares worth $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

