Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes $1.07 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,580,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,648,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,441,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

Elevance Health Stock Down 5.3 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $457.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

