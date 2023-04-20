Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ISRG. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.74.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $298.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.27. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

