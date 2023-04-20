Evercore ISI Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $270.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an inline rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $296.74.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $298.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.27. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

