Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $309.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $305.00 to $309.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.74.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $298.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the first quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 54,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 90,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.