Stifel Nicolaus Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $315.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ISRG. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.74.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $298.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.43 and its 200-day moving average is $247.27.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,488,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after purchasing an additional 544,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,690,326,000 after purchasing an additional 91,775 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

