Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $296.74.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 10.9 %

ISRG stock opened at $298.57 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.27. The firm has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,488,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after purchasing an additional 544,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,690,326,000 after purchasing an additional 91,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.