AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Gap Up to $73.63

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.63, but opened at $75.36. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $75.07, with a volume of 2,323,956 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.74. The firm has a market cap of $231.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 180.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

