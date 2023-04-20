ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,704 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Sonoco Products worth $32,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 66.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 138.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 34.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $62.10 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.06. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.80.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

