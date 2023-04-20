ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $27,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $330.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.37.

ODFL stock opened at $346.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.43 and its 200 day moving average is $311.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

