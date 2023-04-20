Profund Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,977 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in DocuSign by 1,109.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 744.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,042,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,715,000 after acquiring an additional 919,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in DocuSign by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,277,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,224,000 after acquiring an additional 916,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $101.87.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

