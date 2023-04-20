Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 164 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,335,747,000 after acquiring an additional 174,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after acquiring an additional 259,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,764 shares of company stock worth $4,860,815. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

NYSE:BLK opened at $695.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $674.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $686.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.27 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

