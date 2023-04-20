Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,124,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $209.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.02 and its 200 day moving average is $231.90. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $276.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.65.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

