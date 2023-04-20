Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,831 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $87.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

