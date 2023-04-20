Dfpg Investments LLC Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after buying an additional 483,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,501,000 after purchasing an additional 281,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,072,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,485,000 after purchasing an additional 196,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,825,000 after purchasing an additional 65,145 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 13.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,440,000 after purchasing an additional 178,781 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $98.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

