Dfpg Investments LLC Takes $531,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of 3M by 184.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in 3M by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 186.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $106.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a one year low of $100.16 and a one year high of $154.66. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.31.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

