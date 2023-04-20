Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.6% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $114.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.96. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $116.44. The company has a market cap of $289.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

