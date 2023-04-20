Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in KeyCorp by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,266,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,968,000 after buying an additional 527,563 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 178,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 455,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,281,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 119,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 2.4 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEY. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Insider Activity

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

