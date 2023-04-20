Tobam Buys 349 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Tobam grew its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,386 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $123,786,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,915,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,803,000 after acquiring an additional 594,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 384.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,692,000 after acquiring an additional 466,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $106.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.74 and a 52-week high of $172.34.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Articles

